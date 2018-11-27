Vanguard holds end of year thanksgiving tomorrow

LAGOS—THE 18th edition of Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship end-of-year thanksgiving and prayer service will hold at the Corporate Headquarters of the company in Apapa, Lagos tommorrow.

The Minister in-charge of Kingdom Power Chapel, USA, would be the guest speaker at this year’s event which is themed: ‘Let God Arise.’

The co-coordinator of Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, Elder Emmanuel Emmanuel said the programme, scheduled for 1 pm is expected to feature choir ministration, special prayer sessions for the management, staff of the company and also for divine turn-around in the country.