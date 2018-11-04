Uzoho concedes 5 goals as Elche slump to heavy defeat

Francis Uzoho suffered a humiliating defeat with Elche in the Spanish La Liga 2 on Sunday as they were battered and bruised 5-1 by Cadiz.

Uzoho started the match for Elche, who played away from home.

He, however, could not help his side avoid the – El Clasico like humiliation Thibaut Courtois endured.

The Nigeria international entered Sunday’s league match with a record of two shut outs in as many games.

Although he wasn’t entirely culpable for any of the goals, the young goalie on loan from Deportivo La Coruna, could however have done better.

Uzoho has worked his way to the role of first choice goalkeeper after playing second fiddle for a while and many still expect him to keep his spot despite conceding five goals today.

Signed on a season long loan deal from Deportivo La Coruna, he is expected to man goal for Nigeria when they take on South Africa in their penultimate AFCON 2019 Qualifiers game before playing Uganda two days later in a friendly game.