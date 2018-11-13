Urban renewal: Enugu govt awards over N1.4bn projects

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE administration of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has awarded contracts for another set of development projects that are critical to its urban renewal strategy, totaling over N1.4 billion.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting of the State Executive Council, EXCO, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, explained that the bulk of the contracts awarded were for the construction of ten units of Executive Guest House at the old Governor’s Lodge, G.R.A, Enugu, for routine guests of the state government.

Engr. Nnaji, who stated that the council was concerned that Enugu State Government has never had a guest house for its visitors in spite of its status as the historic capital of Eastern Region, old Anambra State, old Enugu State and the capital of present Enugu State, described the ten units’ guest house as “a legacy project”.

The commissioner disclosed that the council gave the approval to save money for the government in line with its adherence to prudent management of resources, adding that it “will put to rest the speculations on what the state government intended to do with that property”, which served as the headquarters of the Post Primary Schools Management Board, PPSMB, before it was relocated to Independence Layout, Enugu.

He further explained that the state-of-the-art housing project which was captured in 2018 budget, includes duplexes, “made up of four bedrooms, on the first floor, all in suites and the ground floor that occupies the main doors, the dinning, the kitchen and one other room”, stressing that they are “considered as one of the best modern day guest houses in our present times”

Nnaji said his ministry had carried out clearing work at the site preparatory to the immediate commencement of construction works.

Also approved by the EXCO, according to the works commissioner, were the rehabilitation/construction of some road projects in the state, at the cost of over N945 million “to ease transportation and mobility of our people”.

Nnaji, who pointed out that “the roads are so important to our people”, listed them to include, Ebonyi Paint Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA; Owerre Ezukala Close, Independence Layout, Enugu, Enugu North LGA; rural roads in the state – Abor Road and St. Mary Ngwo, Nsude Road under RAMP II; and the access road and internal roads in the Police Mobile Force Squadron 3, Gariki, Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA.