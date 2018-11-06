Union laments dearth of teachers in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Niger State, has appealed to the state government to embark on recruitment of teachers to save the education sector from total collapse.

State Chairman of the union, Ibrahim Umar, who made the appeal in Minna yesterday, said the appeal became necessary because of shortage of teachers at the primary and secondary levels in the state.

Addressing journalists after the state wing executive council, SWEC, met at the union’s secretariat, Umar said between 2015 and 2017 there was no recruitment of new teachers to fill the vacuum created in the sector.

His words: “No fewer than 2000 teachers have died, 970 transferred to other sectors, while many others have also retired within the same period.

“To save the sector from collapse, we implore the state government to recruit more teachers to fill in the vacuum created as a result of retirement, death and transfer of service.”