UNILAG unveils Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies

By Dayo Adesulu

IN its quest to brace up with current trends in global affairs, the University of Lagos, UNILAG has unveiled the Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies.

Speaking during the unveiling held at the Senate Chambers, UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said: ‘’This new institute will create multiple avenues for the studies of Chinese civilization, side by side Nigerian civilization.’’

According to him, there is a need for both Nigeria and Chinese civilizations to interact with a view towards identifying the strengths and weaknesses of each, so as to provide a platform for mutual growth.

Some of the objectives for establishing the Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies, he pointed out include: ‘’ To become a resource centre for Chinese investors in Nigeria as well as for Nigerian businesses and individuals who wish to collaborate, cooperate or work with each other. To create conducive environments for constant exchanges in order to strengthen and re-strengthen mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China at all levels.

‘’To impose organisation on the existing fragmented cooperative and collaborative endeavours between Nigeria and China in the industrial, scientific, cultural and commercial aspects of development. ‘’To embark on elaborate research in major operational fields like Natural (Pure), Applied and Human Sciences.’’ Others are, ‘’To become the hub of research and developmental activities in

Nigeria-China Studies and to become a think-tank for Nigerian and Chinese government.’’

Ogundipe lauded the Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion and the Coniucius Institute at the University of Lagos for the successful opening of the institute.

‘’ I am sure it has become a landmark in our academic and pseudo academic experience in the University of Lagos,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Cultural Counselor, Embassy of P.R.Chaina in Nigeria, Li Xuda said: ‘’I’m so honored to extend my warmest congratulations to the unveiling of the University of Lagos Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies.’’

Xuda whose speech was read said: ‘’I sincerely wish the University of the Lagos Institute of Nigeria-China Development, promote educational and cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria, strenthen the traditional friendship between two people, serve as a platform for mutual learning and win-win cooperation between two countries.’’