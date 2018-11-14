UNIBEN to honour Oba Ewuare II, others

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, is among dignitaries to be honoured at the 44th Convocation and 48th Founder’s Day ceremonies of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farraday Orumwense‎, has said.

Orumwense, while briefing journalists on the upcoming event on Wednesday in Benin, said that Ewuare II would be conferred with honorary Doctor of Law.

He identified other recipients as Bishop‎ Margaret Idahosa, who would receive honorary Doctorate for her contribution to Education and human capital development, while Prof. Augustine Orhue, a Professor of Medicine, would be conferred with Professor Emeritus.

Orumwense said that a total of 11,832 graduands would be conferred with various degrees and diplomas.

A break-down showed that 240 graduands will receive Doctor of Philosophy (PhDs); 2,207 Masters and 134 First Class.

He also said that 2,122 graduands passed with Second Class Upper, 4,864 Second Class Lower, 1,156 Third Class while one graduand got ordinary pass.

He said that the university had witnessed stable academic calendar and peace under his watch, adding that incidences of cultism had been reduced to the barest minimum.

He said that several completed projects would be commissioned during the ceremonies scheduled to hold between Nov. 19 and Nov. 24.