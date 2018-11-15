UNIBEN retains 2nd position in Nuc programme accreditation —VC

BENIN—AUTHORITIES of the University of Benin have disclosed that the institution has retained the second position in the National Universities Commission, NUC, programme accreditation ranking of Nigerian universities.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Faraday Orumwense while speaking with newsmen in Benin ahead of the 44th Convocation /48th Founder’s Day ceremony, attributed the achievement to the smooth running of both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the past four years.

He said: “Since the inception of this administration, academic activities in the University of Benin have taken a giant leap. Our academic programmes, both undergraduate and postgraduate, run smoothly.’’

He said that the relative industrial harmony among staff, students and management team of the institution, accounted for the modest achievement.

Orumwense said cult-related activities and other vices in the University have been reduced to its barest minimum.

He said that this was made possible due to the increased level of security surveillance through the procurement of additional six patrol vehicles by his administration.