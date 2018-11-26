Ukrainian president says martial law begins Nov. 28

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would impose martial law throughout the country from Wednesday.

In a televised address, he offered parliament the introduction of martial law for 30 days instead of the 60 days his security council had originally envisaged.

The president , however,t said his decree did not include restrictions on citizens’ rights or postponing elections slated for next year.

“I fulfilled my constitutional duty and a few hours ago, by my decree, I imposed martial law throughout Ukraine from 9 am on Nov. 28,” he said. (Reuters/NAN)