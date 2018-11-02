UK Fashion Buyers, Stavros Karelis & Anna Trevelyan to speak on “The Concept of Fashion Curation”, at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Fashion Buyers

Stavros Karelis is the Founder & Buying Director of MACHINE-A, a London-based independent concept store for men and women and Anna Trevelyan is the Co-founder and Fashion Director of MACHINE-A.

In 2009, Stavros and Anna opened MACHINE-A, with the of aim of showcasing emerging designers alongside established fashion brands. The store quickly became London’s coolest retail destination.

Between them, Stavros and Anna share an array of awards and accomplishments: Stavros is a recipient of GQ’s 35 most successful men under 38 award and Business of Fashion’s 500 shaping the fashion industry. Anna is also a recipient of the BOF 500 (Business of Fashion) award and a two-time winner of the top 3 fashion influencer by The Guardian “Club 100”.

Stavros and Anna are both passionate about supporting and developing young fashion brands and design talents through mentorship and giving retail spaces in MACHINE-A.

Date: Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

Time: 1:00PM – 2:00PM

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Stavros & Anna will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to give insight on The Concept of Fashion Curation.

To register for their master class click here.