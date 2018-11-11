Ugwuanyi pays bills of indigent children discharged from hospital

*Iconic musician endorses him for second term

Iconic high-life musician, Chief Mike Ejeagha, has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for second term for providing good governance and security in Enugu State.

The Ezeagu-born indigene gave the endorsement when Ugwuanyi paid him a visit at his residence in Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area.

Ejeagha, who expressed delight at the govenor’s unscheduled visit to ascertain how he was faring, said he was highly impressed that Ugwuanyi transformed Enugu State for the better and also entrenched peace and security in the state, assuring him of support for re-election.

The governor, in his remark, told the elder statesman that he had planned the visit earlier, stressing that he came to know how he was faring and see how the state government could assist him in his health and other needs as a revered indigene of the state.

He, therefore, promised to be paying his medical bills and asked the family to refer his medical details to the state’s teaching hospital, Parklane Enugu for adequate attention.

Ugwuanyi thereafter visited the Parklane Hospital, Enugu, where he paid medical bills of all the children who had been discharged but their parents could not pay their bills.