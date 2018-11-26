Uduaghan expresses shock over people’s belief there’s fake Buhari in Aso Villa

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- FORMER Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, says it is disgusting that some Nigerians were so gullible to believe that the President Muhammadu Buhari, PMB, in Aso Villa, Abuja, is different from the authentic PMB.

Uduaghan, who is All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate in Delta South, in a post on Facebook, said, “I find it disappointing when people try to show that the PMB in the villa (Aso Villa) is different from the real PMB by showing pictures of PMB being let handed, and not right handed.”

He asserted, “In this day and age, computer can come out with anything. There are applications that turn images the opposite way,” adding it was easy to manipulate the computer to show the same person as being right hand and left handed at the same time.

His words: “Even your camera can give you an orientation that shows your picture as being left or right.”

The former governor cautioned, “Let us go into more serious issues in this campaign and leave the mundane things that expose our ignorance in computer issues. These things are ridiculous before our kids. They know what the computer can do.”