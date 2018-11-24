Two drug barons arrested with over 11,500 pieces of Exol-5, D-5 tablets in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Two drug barons have been arrested by the Katsina State Police command in possession of over 11,500 pieces of Exol-5 and D-5 tablets.

The suspects were identified as Saifullahi Sabo (25 years) and Nafi’u Yusuf (25 years).

The Command Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah in a statement made available to newsmen confirmed the arrest.

SP Isah said the arrest of the duo was in its continuous fight against the menace of drug trafficking and abuse in Katsina state.

According to him, “On 20/11/2018 at about 13:30hrs, based on a tip off, SARS Patrol team on routine patrol at Batsari, succeeded in arresting one Saifullahi Sabo, ‘m’, aged 25yrs of Makudawa Quarters, Katsina, in possession of twenty-three sachets of Exol-5 and D-5 Psychotropic drugs. Each sachet contains five hundred (500) pieces of the tablets.

“Similarly, on 21/11/2018 at about 07:00hrs, Csp Bashir Kachalla, DPO CPS Funtua Division, arrested one Nafi’u Yusuf, ‘m’, aged 25yrs, of Karofi Quarters, Funtua LGA of Katsina state, in possession of large quantity of Exol-5 and D-5 psychotropic drugs.

“Suspect confessed to the commission of offence. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah stated.