Triple T premium Estate assures of affordable housing solution

Real estate firm, Triple T Premium Estate, has vowed to contribute its quota towards addressing the housing challenges in Nigeria by providing affordable housing solutions for individuals of all classes.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Brand Consultant for Premium Estate, Mr. Rodney Omeokachie, also stated that the company would help address the housing shortfall by giving out houses every 30 days to individuals through a lottery process.

According to him, Premium Estate had chosen this unique approach in real estate as way of giving back to the society, and as a means of being part of the housing solution in Nigeria.

Specifically, Omeokachie stated that there are nine houses with two bedroom flats that would be given to registered individuals who buy tickets for N2,000 only, stating that such individuals stand a chance to own a house.

He said, “Once the house has been won, it belongs to that individual, which includes the individual doing as he pleases to the house. It may include selling, loan, or renting. And most importantly the houses are equipped with the basic amenities.”

According to him, the Triple T Premium estate program is geared towards people who have housing challenges and specifically towards the everyday Nigerian.

He explained that the company had already secured the approval of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Consumer Protection Council, whose duties it was to ensure that the necessary steps and procedures are followed.

Omeokachie added that Triple T Premium Estate plans to expand its housing solution programme beyond Abuja, and was considering moving to Lagos and Port Harcourt for the continuation and sustainability of the program.

“With the funds that we generate we intend to use them to build more properties and those funds are gotten from majorly the Triple T Premium Estate to ensure continuity also. Our ultimate goal is to remain the leading home winning promotion in the country.”