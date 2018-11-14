Training deal: CISI, NSE partnership boost for finance professionals in Africa

By Peter Egwuatu

THE Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) London has announced a new partnership with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to provide trainings for CISI’s qualifications in Nigeria, under the auspices of X-Academy, the knowledge platform of the Exchange.

A statement from CISI stated that the partnership will result in CISI accrediting X-Academy as its training partner in Nigeria for qualifications including the International Introduction to Securities & Investment (IISI), International Certificate in Wealth & Investment Management and Certificate in Derivatives. X-Academy will be offering both face-to-face and online training for these qualifications.

The CISI is the 45,000 strong, global not-for-profit professional body with members in over 100 countries. It has been working in Africa since 2012 offering exams and membership across the continent, with regulatory approval for its examinations in eight countries. It opened its first African office in Kenya in June. Over the last 18 months almost 3,500 CISI examinations have been sat in Africa, making it CISI’s fastest growing market.

Helena Wilson ,Chartered MCSI, Assistant Director, CISI Global Business Development said: “We are delighted to partner with the Nigerian Stock Exchange to provide training for CISI’s internationally recognised qualifications in Nigeria, supporting the development of human capital within the fast-growing Nigerian capital markets. CISI qualifications are fast becoming a benchmark across Africa, and this partnership is symbolic of Nigeria’s growing influence both within Africa and on the global stage.”

Pai Gamde, Chief Human Resource Officer of NSE, said: “This partnership is a testament to the years of investment we have made in pushing the boundaries of financial education and stimulating investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market. In 2017, we launched X-Academy to offer our ecosystem a blended learning approach and the curriculum across CISI programs reflects the same intent. We are quite excited about this development and we look forward to a long lasting relationship with CISI”.