Tradermoni, good gesture, bad execution — Onitiri, Lagos Pdp senatorial candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Lagos Central Senatorial District, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has criticised the on-going distribution of Tradermoni by the Federal Government to traders in parts of Lagos and environs.

In a statement in Lagos, Onitiri explained that the scheme is a good gesture with bad execution and motive.

“If the policy drivers intend it to eliminate poverty, it is wrongly directed. You cannot dole out few Naira to traders and think that will take away poverty in their families”, the candidate said.

According to him, instead of throwing money around, government should create the enabling environment for business to thrive.

“They can also pay unemployed citizens stipends monthly or create farm settlements for youths to be trained in modern agricultural techniques. In other words, teach them how to fish, not to give them fish and think you have solved their poverty problems”, Onitiri stated.

We won’t substitute Ganduje over bribe allegation —APC

The PDP candidate pointed out that he smelt a rat with the dishing out of money under the guise of Tradermoni by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Lagos when elections are few months away.

“The timing of the scheme is suspicious. Why now that elections are around the corner? Nigerians can no longer be fooled. Traders should collect the money, after all it is our collective money, but vote according to their conscience at the polls. Tradermoni is a ploy to buy votes and should be seen as such by all patriotic Nigerians”, he added.