Tradermoni disbursement: Lagos APC slams PDP over call to disqualify gov candidate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, chided the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state over allegation of using the Federal Government’s Tradersmoni project to promote its 2019 governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwoolu in the state.

Recall that the Lagos PDP had accused Vice President Yemi Osibajo of using Tradermoni Project to promote the APC candidate, Sanwo-Olu, and consequently called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to prosecute the candidate and disqualify APC.

Reacting to PDP’s outburst, Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, described PDP’s call as “crying wolf where there is none.”

Igbokwe said: “The attention of Lagos APC has been drawn to a statement credited to the Lagos PDP where the party alleged that the Vice President is using Tradermoni Project to promote the APC governorship candidate Sanwo-Olu, and consequently called on INEC to prosecute the candidate and disqualify APC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let it be clear that our candidate Sanwo-Olu is known to have been consulting stakeholders in Lagos, meeting Church leaders, market leaders, organized private sectors, artisans, professionals, Nollywood, politicians, party leaders, captains of industries among others. So, going out with the Vice President, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to visit markets to promote the glory of Tradermoni success story should not be an exception.

“Lagos APC is inclined to think that Lagos PDP is crying wolf where there is none. Weeping over little matters like this is giving the signal out there that Lagos PDP is afraid, jittery, timid, confused and dejected even when the real campaigns is yet to start.”