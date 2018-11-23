Trader in court for allegedly collecting N300, 000 under false pretences

A trader, Samuel Oluwole, who allegedly fraudulently obtained N300,000 from two women under false pretences was on Friday arraigned at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Oluwole, 42, of Kayode Arikawe St., Ketu in Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretences and causing breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, said the complainants, Mrs Kehinde Ojo and Adeola Adefuwa, reported the matter in Nov. 19 at the Ketu Police Station.

He said that the offences were committed in Feb. 2017 at Ketu, Lagos State.

According to him, the accused obtained N300, 000 from the complainants on the pretext of assisting them to get a partner to boost their garri business, an agreement Oluwole did not fulfil.

Ihiehie said the complainants agreed to help his situation and made arrangements for two guarantors.

“The accused agreed to be paying an interest of N20, 000 every month as at Feb. 2017 of which he paid only thrice and since then, he had absconded, ” Ihiehie said.

The prosecutor said that as a result of this, the wife of the accused, who was one of his guarantors was traced to their apartment and arrested.

Ihiehie said that this led to the arrest of the accused who had been in hiding all this while.

The offences committed contravened Sections 168(d) and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two reliable sureties whose addresses must be verified.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should produce evidence of tax compliance.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 15, 2019.