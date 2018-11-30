Breaking News
Touchdown Lagos: Rio Ferdinand hits Nigeria for Weekend Made of More

Former Premier League footballer, Rio Ferdinand, arrived in Lagos last night. Working with Guinness, he will take part in a series of activities and events this weekend to experience the passion of Nigeria’s football fans first-hand.

He will join local football teams as part of a coaching clinic; meet fans and competition winners at the Guinness Africa Stadium viewing centre event; and pay a visit to the Guinness Flavour Rooms for a full immersion in the incredible Guinness.

A footballer truly Made of More, he joins a beer Made of More for an action-packed weekend.

