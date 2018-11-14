Breaking News
Tony Ezenna’s mansion competing on Tinubu’s Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi

The modest home of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is certainly the most known on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Now a new mansion on the road will henceforth be competing for attention.

The house is owned by Sir Tony Ezenna, the 61 year-old chairman of Orange Drugs Limited, a pharmaceutical company in Lagos.

Tony did the house warming at the weekend and opened the even more luxurious interior for his guests to rejoice with him.

Many politicians were there: Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, senators Andy Ubah, Dino Melaye, Hope Uzodinma, and many others.

The pictures of the house have been trending in the social media ever since.

Ezenna’s home: guests certainly had much to drink and eat
Tony Ezenna, left during the house warming

