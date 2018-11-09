Tiwa Savage chronicles music journey in British Vogue feature

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has been featured in the December edition of British Vogue.

Tiwa, who recently made history as the first African female to win Best African Act at the MTV EMAs, chronicled her music journey as a female artist in Africa.

The ‘Lova Lova’ crooner shared the news on Friday in a series of posts on her Instagram page @tiwasavage.

She said, “Just felt like encouraging someone and myself yesterday about not fitting into the world’s standard of beauty.

“Today, the British vogue December issue was released with me in it. God definitely has a sense of humour. British vogue… Wow,” Tiwa wrote.

In the feature, she talked about the challenges she faces as a female Afropop singer and the journey to framing her distinct sound.

Tiwa stated that she had to return to Nigeria to pursue music after she discovered that while the industry was growing, there were no females doing it on the same level with the men.

The feature excerpt quotes her as saying, “In everything I do – whether it’s using my native language, or an African beat – something is going to let you know I am an African woman.

“Against all advice – everybody was like, nobody is going to listen to African music, I moved back to Nigeria,” Tiwa said.

Tiwa went on to craft her own sound using a combination of RnB and traditional Afrobeats which has accorded her global acclaim.

She signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012 and currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The mother of one also signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation in June 2016.

NAN reports that this is not the first time Tiwa is being featured in a Vogue magazine. In February, she was listed as one of 10 Instagram fashion influencers to look out for.

Following that, in August, during the launch of her pop-up shop, she spoke to the magazine on the steps she has taken to smash stereotypes around Afrpbeats. (NAN)