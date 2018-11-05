Tips on teaching your children about money

Allow them to waste neither time nor money Inculcate early in them the habit of savings. You may buy them piggy banks at very early ages, and open bank savings accounts for them as soon as they are permitted to; most banks have good savings schemes for minors.



Endeavour to practice good personal finance doctrines in their presence, as they will always learn more from what they see you do than what they hear you say. It has been shown that people learn 90 per cent through sight, and only nine per cent through hearing while only one per cent is leant through the other three senses.

Buy them books they can easily digest on personal finance. Such a book is the one by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) titled ‘An Introduction to the Capital Market’, which is in comic form.

Make them contribute to the family income no matter how marginally so, as soon as they are able to do so e.g. through taking up vacation jobs during their long breaks, or assisting with minor chores in the family business if it owns one.

Attach gifts for them to chores performed and successes achieved to instil in them a sense of responsibility and ambition.

Above all, teach them that God’s kobo is better than Satan’s naira.