Tipper drivers protest in Anambra over illegal fees

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—TIPPER drivers in Anambra State under the aegis of All Tippers Association Council,Anambra State, have protested what it called imposition of illegal levies.

The group also alleged that some of the levies they have been paying are rampantly being increased without informing them and their leadership.

Addressing newsmen yesterday after the protest, chairman of the association, Mr. Chukwujekwu Attah lamented that the levies they pay are being increased on regular basis, making it difficult for them to save money to cater for their families and pay their staff.

He alleged that sometimes, their members were assaulted and wounded and therefore, he appealed to the Anambra State government to come to their aid and save them from people who constantly harass and intimidate them in the process of forcing them to pay some strange levies.

A unit chairman of the All Tippers Association Council, Anambra State, Mr. Chris Ezeuka said they have been paying levies introduced by the government but of recent, they have been subjected to pay levies strange to them.

According to him, “we pay N50 for small trucks and N100 for big trucks per trip, but the levy was recently increased to N700 per trip for small trucks and N1,400 per trip for big trucks and we now end up paying about N6,000 daily.”

Trouble started when the tipper drivers received a letter stating that additional N500 was added to the N700 and N1,400 payment they make and a day after the letter was received, some faceless individuals attacked their members with weapons and in the process damaged their trucks and made away with their vehicle batteries, tyres and other belongings while forcing them to pay the new levies”.