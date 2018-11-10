Three Enugu students win Igboekulie Igbo language prize

Three students of Sacred Heart College, Uwani, Enugu, have been declared winners of the Igboekulie national prizes for Igbo language tagged; ‘Asusu Igbo Amaka (AIA)’.

This was disclosed in Lagos on Thursday by the President of Igboekulie, a pan-Igbo socio-political group, Prince Ben Onuora.

He disclosed that the prize-giving event, tagged ‘Asusu Igbo Amaka (AIA),’ is slated to hold on November 17, 2018, at the main hall of St John of God Secondary School Awka, Anambra State.

Price Onuora said that the prize winners were determined from data supplied to the association by “our partners, the West African Examination Council (WAEC).”

He noted that St. Joseph High School Umuona in Aguata LGA of Anambra State has three of its students tied at the same score for the state prize.

He said that since the inception of the programme, about a year ago, it has reignited interest in Igbo language and culture. He added that more than twenty secondary schools have indicated interest to attend this year’s upcoming event.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Secretary Organising Committee AIA, Mr. Dan Okoye and Mazi Mecha Udo, in a statement, said that apart from the awards the event will also feature a lecture titled; ‘keeping Igbo language relevant in our technology driven world’, to be delivered by Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Emeka-Nwobia, Head of Department of Linguistics and Literary Studies of the Ebonyi State University AbakalikiThey said that the lecture shall .

They disclosed in the statement that in developing the AIA Prize, the association solicited and obtained the support of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), in determining the prize winners for each edition of the programme.

This year’s programme will be chaired by Emeritus Professor Frank Chinedu Akpuaka, formerly of the College of Medicine, Chukwuemeka Odimegu Ojukwu University Awka.

He will be supported by a class of eminent scholars, traditionalists, Igbo scholars, business moguls and others.

“The initiative is to restore the culture of rewarding excellence and hard work in Igbo land while at the same time building a new breed of Igbos who will restore the pride of the Igboman once again,” the statement said.