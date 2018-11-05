Those who complain we borrow too much should tell us where to find funds – Fashola bombs critics

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Monday frowned at those who criticize President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for borrowing funds, noting that they should tell the current administration where to get money.

Speaking with newsmen in a two-day retreat in Sokoto, Fashola averred that the National Assembly was one of the major causes that made this administration to resort to borrowing.

He argued that if NASS did not shut down its session for two months and delayed for about nine months in passage of budget, Buhari’s administration would not have borrowed.

He went further to commend Buhari for using the little resources within his disposal to achieve all he was able to achieve.

His words according to Thecable, “Buhari’s government revived the contracts that were stopped. If a contractor does not get paid, there is no magic to getting the work completed. He will have no alternative than to stop.

“You don’t expect the work that would have been done in decades to be completed within three and a half years.

“They (national assembly) are guilty of the slow pace of work. They shut the NASS session for two months and delayed the passage of budget for close to 9 months.

“We had to borrow through the Ministry of Finance and invest on road to enhance productivity, reduce journey, cost and time for business in order to generate income and wealth creation to payback the loans.

“Those who complain we borrow too much should tell us where else to find funds. We are not raising tax and if we do, they will still complain.”