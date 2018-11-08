This year’s Alaghodaro Summit is about Edo people and residents – Obaseki

…creates 77,000 jobs, migrates 7,000 teachers to digital platform

…okays 24-month plan to revamp health sector

Alaghodaro Summit: Benin agog as Obaseki presents scorecard to Edo people

All is set for the smooth take-off of the second edition of the Alaghodaro Summit which begins on Friday, in Benin City, the state capital.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the excitement is palpable everywhere in the state as Governor Godwin Obaseki, showcases the impact of government on Edo people in the last two years.



The governor’s aide said, “The interesting thing about this year’s Alaghodaro Summit is that it is about Edo people and residents. The last edition was an investment summit and that was why we had big-ticket investors from all parts of the world converge on Benin City, in November last year.”

He added that “last year’s investment summit broke the ice for the influx of investors which the state has continued to witness across all sectors.

“For the 2018 edition, we are going to have a people’s summit that will bring all Edo people and residents together in one place, face-to-face with their governor.”

Osagie explained that “From the theme of the summit: ‘Edo of Our Dreams – Investing in Our People,’ you can tell that the focus is on the people; the farmer, the vulcaniser, the market men and women, drivers, young people, those in the organised private sector and the unemployed and everyone.”

He maintained that reports from hotels and rest houses in Benin City, show that they are fully booked due to the increasing human traffic into Benin City for the Alaghodaro Summit.

The governor’s aide said the strides of government for the period will be the focus of discussions at the summit, particularly, the over 77,000 jobs already created by the Obaseki administration.

“A special office called EdoJobs was created for this purpose. You do not need to know anyone or meet anyone for a job in Edo State. All you need to do is to log on to the EdoJobs portal and you will be contacted and matched with an employer.

“The governor will also parade the administration’s achievements in the education sector, which has witnessed tremendous reform. Edo teachers, numbering 7,000 are today active participant in the global digital space, conducting classes with digital devices loaded with academic instructions for primary school pupils.

“These achievements are unprecedented, though we are aware the journey is a long one.”

On Obaseki’s achievements in the health sector, Osagie said the efforts of the government to revamp 200 healthcare centres is already yielding fruits, with 20 of them at the verge of completion.

“All these and more will dominate discussions at the Edo people summit, and more importantly, it will be a family affair, where the people will have a chat with their governor,” he added.

The 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, which showcases these initiatives, will feature a number of events, which kick off on Friday, November 9, with the EdoJobs Job Fair/Summit holding from 9am to 12am; Women’s Summit from 11am to 4pm and a Concert, from 6pm to 10pm.

On Saturday, November 10, the Golf Section of the Benin Club, in GRA, Benin City, will host the Governor’s Cup golf tournament. An Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service holds on 10am on Sunday, November 11, while a Luncheon holds by 2pm.

The series of activities lined up for the summit provides a platform to connect with the people and share with them the high sense of commitment to realising government’s reforms, programmes and initiatives to improve the socio-economic status of the state and people.