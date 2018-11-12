Thinking affordability in the value system is key to achieving affordable housing – Expert

The General Manager of West African Ceramics Ltd, foremost manufacturer of tiles, grouts, tile adhesives, marbles, and allied products in Nigeria, Mr. Bhaskar Rao, has disclosed that the efforts by stakeholders to achieve affordable housing would to a large extent meet its desired result when affordability is made top most priority of the entire industry value chain.

Rao made the assertion during an interview at the inauguration of the Royal Exclusive Showroom in Makurdi, Benue state recently. The mega showroom complex, an edifice in central Makurdi, has in display tiles, sanitary wares and allied building materials bearing the ROYAL brand in various sizes, types, and prices.

According to Rao, the cost of sourcing raw materials and the transformational process as well as requirements to produce the desired building material affect affordability in the long run aside other factors such as consumer sophistication and crave for imported foreign goods, and the uncoordinated efforts of multilateral agencies and private sector participants in terms of housing finance, formulating actionable regulatory frameworks and government policies.

“While the issue of affordable housing has been a dominant discourse for a long time and all stakeholders have done well in paying due diligence to it as a topical concern across several conferences, meetings, and symposiums, it is imperative that we at the private sector begin to rethink our effort.

“In the value chain, we must work with a deep understanding and insight of the social economic classifications and segmentation of the Nigerian workforce populace, and trends to streamline processes that achieve cost reduction without compromising quality yet delivering output that meets standards with high quality at affordable price. If we play our role this way, we would have taken a significant step to the overall integral effort by all stakeholders to achieve affordable housing.” Rao asserted.

Speaking further, he stated that the “Royal Exclusive Showroom initiative was born out of the ‘Think Affordability’ consideration in our value chain, pointing out that the Royal Exclusive Showroom is a dealer-partnership drive aimed at ensuring the effective distribution of quality, reliable and affordable tiles, marbles and allied products bearing the Royal tag to consumers in the various social strata with the economic capacity to afford a house”.

He added that the mega showroom is a one-stop shop designed to enlighten customers about the applications of various designs and types of tiles and marbles in a building project and to create an unprecedented buying experience for customers.

It is pertinent to mention that the launch of the ROYAL EXCLUSIVE SHOWROOM in Makurdi would mark the 13th showroom inaugurated since the distribution initiative rolled out in 2016.

Corroborating Rao, the CEO of Chiventis Investments Nig. Ltd, Mr. Chidi Tobias Okenyi, posited that the key focus of the current administration which is to grow the real sector and revive the community of local manufacturer can only be achieved when dealers in the value chain support this drive by pushing locally produced goods and services especially when the quality surpasses imported products.