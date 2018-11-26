There’s hope for devt of education in Nigeria —Proprietor

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In view of daunting challenges confronting the education sector in the country, a school proprietor, Mr. Bayo Beckley, Chairman of Welkin International Schools has expressed hope and confidence in the development of the sector as well as attaining academic excellence in Nigeria.

Beckley made the remarks, while speaking with newsmen on the school’s achievement as the “Overall 5th Best School (Junior Category)” which it competed in the just concluded “Cowbellpedia” mathematics competition.

Welkin international School, located Atan-Otta, Ogun State, is a faith based co- educational institutions with strong science bias.

Over 22,000 students from various parts of the country participated in the competition.

Beckley said, “I must say what COWBELL is doing with the Mathematics competition is highly commendable and be emulated by other companies in Nigeria. Hope is not lost. I strongly believe in our youths and experts of this country to change quality of education positively. There is much hope for this country.”

On the vision and mission for the school, he said, “We are unrepentant passionate about academic excellence with heavenly mindedness of all our students.

“In recent months, we have won Medal in the American Mathematics Competition. We have also developed our students in the of programming and Robotics. With these few achievements within a very short time frame so far, I can only say that this is the beginning of bigger things to come.

Fanwo gives N670,000 scholarship to six students

“We are trusting God for Welkin international Schools to be among the best ten Schools in Nigeria in the next five years.

“Admissions are currently ongoing into Basic classes, JSS 1 and 2, SS 1 and 2 classes. Interested parents can visit the school’s website on www.welkincollege.com to keep themselves informed about schooling activities as well as tips in ensuring the right parenting as far as the development of their wards is concerned.”

Also, in his comment, the fifth best mathematician (Junior Category), Gabriel Akogun, attributed the feat to God, his teachers and selfless passion for learning.

Explaining how he was able to surmount the challenges in the competition, he said, “It has been good, the challenges I faced were the things that made me believe I could go as far as reaching the finals. And also, my teachers were always there to give me the support and always told me not to fear anything or settle for less.”

On how he was able to win, Akogun said,” The only thing on my mind was winning. I wanted to win the competition right from the first day.

“I look forward to partaking in any other competition that the school would be invited for.”