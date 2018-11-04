The Yoruba origins of the name Moses (not the Man Moses) – Reno

First of all, there is no name like Moses, just like there is no name like Jesus. Both those names are made up names that the European translators of the Hebrew and Aramaic Scriptures transliterated and substituted for the actual names that were in Scripture which are Moshe (Moses) and Yehoshua or Yeshu’a (Jesus).

Why did people like the Dutch priest, Desiderius Erasmus Roterodamus, and other bible scholars change the names of Bible characters? After all, if you are translating a document, you translate everything but the names. Could it be that these Europeans had a hidden agenda?

The Bible, as it was originally written is the undiluted word of God. However, it may shock my readers to learn that notable figures involved in translating the Bible into European languages, were members of fraternal orders. For example many of those involved in The King James Version of The Bible, first released in 1611, were Freemasons. This is a historical and documented fact which even the Church of England (still heavily influenced by Freemasonry) cannot deny.

Let me shock my readers even more. King James the first, whom the King James Version was named after, was obsessed with the occult and had himself personally authored books with occult and or magic themes.

In fact, King James the first’s most popular book is titled ‘Daemonologie’ and has chapters on necromancy (communication with the spirits of dead people), divination and Black Magic.

I urge my readers not to take my word for this. Google it. Research it for yourself.

In fact, King James’s book, Daemonologie, is considered a ‘bible’ in the occult world. This is the same man that assembled his friends and authorised scholars to produce the King James Version of the Bible.

There is power in names. For instance, Acts 4:11-12 reads:

“Jesus is “‘the stone you builders rejected, which has become the cornerstone. Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.”

Mark 16:17 says:

“And these signs will accompany those who believe: In my name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues;”

Proverbs 18:10 says:

“The name of the LORD is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.”

These verses clearly show that the power is in the name. Therefore, if an enemy wants to attack, his attack would be centered on the name.

The name that has power is not Jesus. The name of God’s only Son is Yehoshua (Hebrew) or Yeshu’a (Aramaic).

But what about Moses, whose real name is Moshe. Why is he of central importance?

You see, in Exodus 2:10, we read:

“When the child grew older, she took him to Pharaoh’s daughter and he became her son. She named him Moses, saying, “I drew him out of the water.”

Now, we know from that Scripture that Moses was not a Hebrew name. It was an Egyptian name and the actual name is Moshe, not Moses that the European translators turned it to. (If in doubt, please research the name Moses at a reference library, or simply go on Encyclopaedia Brittanica online).

Now, whenever you read the word Egyptian in The Bible, it is referring to the people in the geographical location called Egypt. It is not referring to their tribe or colour. For the last 4,000 years, the demographics of Egypt has gone through several changes.

However, at the time the Bible book of Exodus was written, the people who lived in and governed Egypt were Black people. This is an historical fact known to anthropologist. It is also the reason why the face of The Great Sphinx of Giza, in Egypt, is the face of a Black man. The Great Sphinx of Giza was built 2500 years before the physical birth of Christ. It is 4,500 years old. Are you trying to tell me that Arab people built such a massive monument and made it the face of a Black man? Think Black People, think!

So you may ask, why are most Egyptians today Arabs? The answer is in The Bible.

Ezekiel 29:19-20 reads:

“Therefore this is what the Sovereign LORD says: I am going to give Egypt to Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon, and he will carry off its wealth. He will loot and plunder the land as pay for his army. I have given him Egypt as a reward for his efforts because he and his army did it for me, declares the Sovereign LORD.”

God, in His wisdom, decided to punish the Black People of Egypt for their mistreatment of the Hebrews and so He put it in Nebuchadnezzar’s mind to conquer them.

Now, let me explain something about Nebuchadnezzar. I have been to Israel and I have been to ancient Babylon. When Nebuchadnezzar came to conquer Egypt, it was not like how modern day conquerors behaved. Not at all. The British and their European partners were pussy cats when compared to Nebuchadnezzar. Even Nazi Germany was not as brutal as Nebuchadnezzar!

Here was Nebuchadnezzar’s modus operandi. He would conquer you, slaughter your people, leave a ‘remnant’, take them back to Babylon, and then send his own people (Persians for the most part and some Arabs) and resettle them in your land.

That is what he did in Egypt and ancient Israel and the proof is in The Bible.

In 2 Kings 25:21-22 we read:

“There at Riblah, in the land of Hamath, the king had them executed. So Judah went into captivity, away from her land. Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon appointed Gedaliah son of Ahikam, the son of Shaphan, to be over the people he had left behind in Judah.”

So that is why today, you have mostly Arabs in Egypt. However, they still have a Black minority or ‘remnant’ as the Scripture prefers to put it. As a matter of fact, one of their recent Presidents was a Black man. His name was Anwar Sadat (Google His picture right now).

Sadat was greatly despised by many Arab Egyptians who called him ‘Nasser’s Black dog’. They referred to Gamal Abdel Nasser, who brought Sadat to limelight and made him his heir. Apparently, they only tolerated Sadat for so long until they assassinated him in 1981. He is the ONLY Egyptian President to be assassinated.

Why have I gone to great lengths to show that Black People ruled Egypt at the time of Moses, whose true name is actually Moshe?

In my earlier article, The Ijebu, the Yoruba and their influence on the Bible and Judaism, I proved, using Scriptural evidence, that modern day Ijebu people were the original inhabitants of the city known as Jebus, before they were defeated by King David, after which the city became known as Jerusalem (Jebu-Isale).

It was their cousins, the modern-day Yoruba (whose real name is Omo-ti-Olu-Iwa-bi or Omoluabi for short), who inhabited the geographical location known as Egypt during the time of Moses. Olu-Iwa is believed to be the Biblical Noah. This is significant, as my next chapters will reveal.

It is an anthropological fact that the father of the Black Race is Ham, the son of Noah. In fact, the name of Ham’s first son is Cush, which means Black in ancient Hebrew. Google it.

Genesis 10:6 reads “The sons of Ham: Cush, Egypt, Put and Canaan.”

Ham in Hebrew means burnt, referring to the colour of Ham’s skin. Cush in Hebrew means Black. The third son was called Egypt.

As a matter of fact, when The Bible referred to those who enslaved the Hebrews in Egypt for 430 years, it called them sons of Ham.

Psalm 78:51 reads:

“He struck down all the firstborn of Egypt, the first fruits of manhood in the tents of Ham.”

These Scriptures prove that the ancient Egyptians where the sons of Ham.

Now, let us come back to that name, Moses, which in actual fact is Moshe. We know from Exodus 2:10 that it was an Egyptian name. We also know that it means picked or fetched.

Exodus 2:10 reads:

“And the child grew, and she brought him unto Pharaoh’s daughter, and he became her son. And she called his name Moses: and she said, Because I drew (picked) him out of the water.”

In the Yoruba language, the word for drawing or picking something from the ground or from the river or from anywhere is ‘sha’. So, if you picked up something from the ground or water, and I asked you how you came by that thing, in Yoruba, your response would be ‘mo sha’ meaning I picked it. The proper phonetics of Mo Sha would be mo sàá, but it would be pronounced mo-sha.,

It is that Mo Sha, that the Egyptian princess gave the child that she picked up. It is that Mo Sha, that became known in Hebrew as Moshe. It is that Moshe that was erroneously (or deliberately?) transliterated to Moses.

These revelations are shocking. I know. But read Scripture and research about the ancient origins of the Yoruba people. I have a reputation, which I jealously guard, for never saying or writing anything about faith without backing it up with evidence from The Bible.

The ancestor of the Yoruba, Oduduwa, is believed, from folklore, to have been a migrant from Egypt, not Arabia, as many erroneously think. The confusion may have come from the fact that Egypt was considered part of Arabia.

And it is not just the name Moshe (Mo Sha) that is traceable to the Yoruba language and culture. Much of what Moses taught the Hebrews/Jews is actually of Yoruba culture, especially the practice of divination which itself is traceable to the culture of ancient Egypt, from where today’s periodic table of modern chemistry come from. The culture of the next in line brother inherit his late older brother’s widow if she did not have children for him. The culture of sacrificing animals for sins. All these are ancient Yoruba customs that the Europeans met when they came to Africa.

In fact, the similarity is even starker when you consider that in Arabic, the name Moshe is actually Mūsā which is closer to Mo Sha. Do not take my word for it, Google it.

But then you may ask, how did Mo Sha become Moshe? If you are a native speaker of the Yoruba language, you will know that it is a very poetic language. The poetry of Yoruba is on beautiful display in D. O. Fagunwa’s 1938 book, Ògbójú Ọdẹ nínú Igbó Irúnmalẹ̀ (Forest of a Thousand Demons).

The Yoruba have a habit of giving names for people or an occupation quite literally. In fact, you name yourself by the circumstances of your birth or your profession.

In Yoruba for instance, the actual phrase for a prostitute is a sha owo, meaning one who picks up money. The ‘sha’ in a sha owo is the same ‘sha’ in Mo Sha.

Along the years though, a sha owo became poeticized or shortened to ashewo, which is what most people call a prostitute in Nigeria, the nation with the highest concentration of Yoruba people in the world.

You see, with the passage of time, the sha in a-sha-owo became she, as in ashewo. It is the same way that Mo Sha became known as Moshe before the Moshe itself was bastardised by the Europeans into Moses (a meaningless name).

Even the name of the River Nile, from which Moses was picked from is believed to be of Yoruba origin. It is NOT of Arabian, Persian or Hebrew origin.

The name of the River Nile is thought to have originated with Pharaoh’s daughter who picked Moses from the bank of the River.

The word Nile is thought to originate from Moses’s full name, mo sàá nílẹ̀ or to put it in letters that would be easy for you to read, Mo Sha n’ile meshing ‘I picked him up from the bank/ground’. It was the nílẹ̀ that became Nile and remained so till today.

In conclusion, let me state clearly that Moses was NOT Yoruba. He was NOT Black. I am not claiming that the Yoruba’s are Jews (their origins go farther than that of the Hebrews). What I am saying is that the name Moses, which is actually Moshe, is of Yoruba origin.

Throughout the first 80 years of his life, Moses was more used to Black People than to Hebrews. As a matter of fact, his wife was Black as we see in Numbers 12:1 which reads:

“And Miriam and Aaron spake against Moses because of the Ethiopian woman whom he had married: for he had married an Ethiopian woman.”

The use of the word ‘Ethiopian’ does not mean the woman was from modern day Ethiopia. The nation now known as Ethiopia is referred to by the name Sheba in The Old Testament of The Bible and are called Sabeans in the oldest book of The Bible (Job).

The word ‘Ethiopian’ used in Numbers 12:1 comes from the old word for a Black person (Ethiope). Prior to the 17th century, Black People used to be called Ethiopes (Shakespeare even used that term to describe Black People in Act 1, scene 5 of Romeo and Juliet ”Like a rich jewel in an Ethiope’s ear”).

It is not my intention to shock you with these truths. I only mean to open more eyes to the hidden history of the Black Race which is right there in The Bible.

You see, one of the saddest discoveries of my life is that most churchgoers are actually consumers of religious products who blindly consume what the religious establishment they are affiliated to dish out to them without putting it to the integrity test of the Holy Scripture.

To such people I recommend Acts 17:11 “Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true.”

Please do the same with what you have just read #RenosNuggets

By Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri is Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, and other books. Avid traveller. Tormentor of Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.