The task at hand is joining hands to offload Buhari/APC, says Fayose as he turns 58

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose, turns 58 today (Thursday).

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose will not be flying to Dubai or any fairy-tale West Indies island to throw lavish parties.

Instead, he will be in deep reflection on the parlous state of the nation and the untold suffering which has been the lot of Nigerians under the President Muhammadu Buhari/APC administration.

“It has never been this bad”, he said, adding that the task at hand is joining hands to offload Buhari/APC and put an end to the unmitigated suffering in the land.

“Nigeria spends more than 50 percent of its revenue to service debts. That is recipe for disaster.

“Most parts of the country are perpetually in darkness despite all their boasts and huge resources purportedly committed to power generation.

“Insecurity is at the highest level ever despite the huge funds they have illegally seized from the other tiers of government ostensibly to fight insurgency.

“Fuel subsidy has returned with a fury never before known in this country. Subsidy is now done under the counter and the mind-boggling corruption going on in that department is better imagined than said.

“Unemployment, youth restiveness and collapse of the industrial sector imperil us all and mortgage the future of the present as well as future generations.

“Our country is the laughing stock of the international community. When our President is not described as lifeless, we as a nation are described as the poverty capital of the world.

“This is not the time to throw elaborate birthday bash. Hopefully, better days are coming when Nigeria shall be free from its present crippling emasculation brought about by the incompetence and arbitrariness of Buhari/APC”, he added.

