The notion that we declined your request is false, Eko Atlantic City tells Davido

So my show this December at eko Atlantic Was not approved … I wonder why ? Hmmm ANYWAYS ANNOUNCING A NEW VENUE SOON!! ITS A DIRTY GAME BUT I CANT BE STOPPED!! 🔥🌍🌍🔊🔊🚀 — Davido (@iam_Davido) November 13, 2018

Eko Atlantic City has said that the notion that they declined Davido’s request to use Eko Atlantic City for his concert is false and to imply that they were politically motivated is also false.

Davido on his Twitter handle had said that: ‘So my show this December at Eko Atlantic was not approved … I wonder why ?

South EnergyX Nigerian Limited the managers of Eko Atlantic City in statement on Wednesday said it received Davido’s request on November 8 to which they asked for clarification and details about the event on November 9. but that they were yet to receive the requested information so fat.

Eko Atlantic City’s Response to Davido’s Allegations reads thus

‘We received this request on November 8 to which we responded for clarification and details about the event on November 9. We are yet to receive the requested information so, the notion that we declined his request is false and to imply we are politically motivated is false.

‘Some of the additional information requested was pertaining to security provisions and Eko Atlantic City is not an event center and rather a city with existing residents and businesses. In light of this, we have strict rules and regulations when it comes to events and activities within the city, which require due process.

‘Eko Atlantic City takes the safety and security of the visitors to the city very seriously. We expect the same safety and security measures from event organizers who hold events in Eko Atlantic City. Any event within the city requires a proper level of planning, safety, and security from event organizers.

‘As a final note, Davido and some upcoming artists shot a video in Eko Atlantic earlier this year, which we welcomed, as we believe in the development of our entertainment industry in Nigeria as seen on our social media pages.’