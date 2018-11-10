The difference between Abuja men and Lagos men – Botswana singer, Lorraine Lionheart

By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy and sexy singer from Botswana, Lorraine Lionheart, who was part of the just concluded Felabration in Lagos has shared her impression of the Nigerian men with Potpourri in an Insta chat.

The doting mother of one who also visited Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria said she had a jolly good time in the country. She also said she had little interactions with the women, and could only say something about the Nigerian man.

“I learnt on my recent trip that there are no set characteristics that describe or define a Nigerian man. More especially, that most have the ability to transform themselves into whatever they like at any given time. But for me personally, it’s a quality I like, being able to adapt to different environments and settings,” she said.

Comparing Abuja men to Lagos men, the crooner who has sung about the commercial tricycle (Keke) used all over Nigeria, as a perfect romantic get-away said the Lagos men appeal to her more.

“I had the opportunity to spend a bit of time in Abuja, and the men there were different from men in Lagos. Lagos is a highly commercial city and a lot of men there tend to give interpersonal interactions a commercial approach, maybe without realising it.

I don’t know how else to put this , but personally, I was overwhelmed with how much money I got offered by men randomly in Lagos. In Abuja, men want to talk to you even in the streets and have an actual conversation. But in Lagos they walk to you with their mobile phone already open, ready to store your number, they don’t have time. Everything has a price in Lagos .

But I love that go-getter attitude of Lagos men though. They see what they want and they don’t hesitate. I was in a nightclub in Abuja, and there was a guy staring at me all night but afraid to talk to me. Every time I turned around there he was still looking at me.

But not doing anything about it. In Lagos it would have been a different story altogether,” she added.

Lorraine Lionheart has performed at the Felabration for the second time in a row. She’s no stranger in Nigeria as she has also shot a video of single ‘Keke na Pepe’ in Lagos.