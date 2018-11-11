The church must play active role in nation building—Rev. Unen

By Olayinka Latona

Senior pastor of Grace Impacts Ministry, Rev. Eseme Unen has urged the Niger-ian Church to partner with Federal Government to ensure national cohesion and development.

Speaking during his 50th birthday and 10th anniv-ersary of his ministry in Bariga, Lagos, Rev. Unen said Nigeria was at a cru-cial stage of development that requires all hands, including the Church, to be on deck.

The celebrant noted that the Church has an obli-gation to build the king-dom of God and by so doing building the nation.

In his words: “You cannot detach the Church from the society. It’s not enou-gh to criticise the govern-ment, the Church must contribute its quarter to better the society.

Boat mishap : Benue Govt. confirms 20 persons, 17 motorcycles missing

“Accepted that govern-ments have a larger res-ponsibility, they may have not met the expectation of some individuals but that does not mean that government is not work-ing. The Church also has a role to play.

“Life is all about the im-pact you make in the lives of others and that is why I want to encourage everybody, to live for people. The joy you br-ing on some-body’s face is what lasts in the mind of that person.

“Above all we should live our lives to make people see the need that there is God and ser-ve Him.

Appreciating God for seeing him through life’s challen-ges, he said: “To be alive is God. I am than-king God for seeing me thro-ugh all unpleasant situat-ions that I did not expect. I was less than five years old when I was struck with mysterious sickness and was told that I had less than seven days to live; but God in His mercy heal-ed me and today I am cel-ebrating 50 years on earth.

“I am grateful to God that I am celebrating 10 years in ministry. I know that the Almighty God who called me into ministry will uphold, use me for this generation,” he said.

Earlier in his message, president of International Church Growth Ministry, Dr. Francis Akin-John said attaining age 50 is not only about dancing and merry-making but a time to be more serious and resp-onsible about life.

He maintained that time has limit and is transient.

Akin-John admonished well wishers to ensure that they live exemplary lives of humility, gener-osity, purposeful, mean-ingful life for God and humanity.

According to him: “The worst kind of life is the one you live for your-selves alone. Life is not measured by what we get but by what we give to humanity. We are all going to give an account of our stewardship to God at the end of our voyage here. Let us leave a legacy and not inheritace”.

There was a presentation of awards to some offic-ers of the Bariga Police, including serving minist-ers and members of the church who have contri-buted in different ways to the growth of the ministry in the past 10 years.