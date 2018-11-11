The bearer of the trident of victory

By Adeniyi Femi

Nature is undoubtedly known to have its periodic ways of bringing up rare and unusually gifted individuals for the liberation of their people from economic and political oppression.

The same nature has at this time given the constituents of Ondo North Senatorial District the golden electoral opportunity of allowing Olusegun Kikiedaoluwa Phillips-Alonge to offer them quality representation that is devoid of pursuit of personal aggrandizement.

Global history is replete with how people from diverse backgrounds came together and proffered solutions to the challenges of their people and equally shaped the events of their time. Olusegun is an indigene of greater moment valleys, the place fondly known as Akoko land. He was born into the family of the late Chief Gabriel Ayoola Alonge and Princess Felicia Olanipekun of Erusu Akoko. He embrace education early in life as the immutable force of liberty and also learnt the importance of business for financial independence and wealth creation.

Ondo North Senatorial District is blessed with Olusegun Philips-Alonge whose profile is quite intimidating and outstanding. He worked as an engineer with Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from 1995 to 2002. He had equally worked with high-reliability and high-performance organizations like Kaiser Permanente in USA, Texas Children’s Hospital, USA, Project Dynamics and Turner and Townsend. Phillips -Alonge has worked in managerial and top leadership positions at various

international locations. He has gotten more than 20 years of corporate experience, out of which the last 14 years was at the Administrative and Executive levels.

Olusegun is thoroughly and robustly educated with a global exposure as complement. He is a holder of BSc in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1994. He also bagged MSc in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas, Austin in 2003. He went ahead to bag PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley in 2006. He also obtained another PhD in Business Administration at the North Central University, San Diego, California, USA.

Kikiadeoluwa started and completed his secondary school education at Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko in 1986. Although, this was after an initial transfer to another school, he but stood his ground and returned to the school of his choice. He was blessed to have shared the stage and held his own among the very best and brightest students of Akoko Grammar School, Arigidi. Inittial exposure of Olusegun to western education began at St. Paul’s Anglican School I, Arigidi Akoko and was completed at Baptist Day School Erusu Akoko; having attended two other primary schools along the line.

Philips-Alonge is a proven expert in issues resolution, policy development and analysis, public advocacy, and resource management. He is overly confident of influencing favorable decisions in favour of his constituents and deliver the goods of quality representation to Ondo North at the national level.

Interest of Olusegun to become a senator is spurred by the urgent and unattended need to help the grassroots people live to their capability. He plans to achieve this by sponsoring bills that will help in reinventing the nation’s policy and fiscal directions. He is of the clear opinion that a new and better ways of doing things should be a must in Nigeria. He also believes that it is high time tested adjustments is made to government system that has failed the nation for nearly six decades. Alonge is also an advocate of proffering a practical solutions to economic, security, technology, and ethno religious challenges that are bedevilling the nation, which Ondo North Senatorial District is inclusive. He equally plans to sponsor bills that will help to end and reverse the hurtful effects of the ongoing economic difficulties as well as promoting mass citizen participation that will facilitate an inside-out economic growth right from the communities.

Phillips-Alonge plans to use instrumentality of legislation to actualize Ondo North Senatorial District where hardworking people of the communities will have a chance to win the battle against poverty and underdevelopment. He has therefore mapped out a 13 point agenda for the attainment of development and better lives for his constituents. The agenda include the returning of resource control and issues resolution to the lowest possible levels and an inside-out economic growth to reduce youth unemployment, give people the chance to thrive in their place of birth, and reduce urban migration. The agenda also focuses on the creation of a modern community based public safety apparatus and removal of draconian law to help end police brutality and to curb the growth of social vices such as kidnapping, robbery, and nomadic and religious terrorism.

The agenda of Alonge also centers on the creation of a robust farm-to-market economy system that will help in boosting the local economy through commercial scale food production, processing, and preservation for domestic consumption and exportation. The agenda likewise covers the building of a viable manufacturing sector through technology exchange, foreign direct investment, production tax rebates, and improved access to a structured startup and small manufacturing lending and development programs.

The 13-point agenda is also inclusive of improving the quality, standards and the spectrum of our educational system. He also plans to implement tuition assistance and student loans programmes so that the children of the poor can compete favourably on fair grounds with their affluent counterparts through equitable access to high-quality education. Reviving the healthcare system by modernizing the standards of practice, improving accessibility through healthcare insurance programmes and adopting best practices in healthcare practitioners training and development.

Also included in the agenda of Olusegun is to protect the constitutional guarantees of a secular Nigeria and to improve banking practices by ending the old unproductive banking practices. The agenda is also touches on the creation of formidable social safety nets and public wealth management programs that will help the society to thrive, grow an absent middle class, and drive down poverty and crimes.

He equally envisions a total revamp of the Nigeria electoral process to improve the integrity of Nigeria’s

democracy and provide the electorate equitable access to a fair, transparent, and reliable leadership selection process. More so, the agenda equally highlight strategic importance of Ondo North Senatorial District to the Nigerian economy to attract and increase government budgetary allocations to the area.

Philips is married and blessed with three children. As a father, he devotes much of his time to raising and teaching children the basic principles of responsible citizenship and the fear of God.