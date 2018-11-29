TFN partners Babcock varsity on postgraduate programme

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a non-profit organization is in partnership with Babcock University to offer post graduate training to Teach For Nigeria Fellows that do not have a degree in Education in order to improve quality of education for marginalized children.

Folawe Omikunle, CEO, Teach For Nigeria, and an alumunus of Babcock University noted that Teach For Nigeria recruits outstanding graduates and young professionals from diverse academic disciplines into its Fellowship program; a 2-year, full-time paid commitment designed to build a movement of leaders who will work towards eliminating education inequity by teaching in underserved schools in low-income communities across Nigeria.

Omikunle added that ” in ten years we hope to have our Fellows and alumni in the six geo-political regions of Nigeria, deploying creative solutions to improve access to quality education for every Nigeria child. The PGDE will not only make our Fellows more effective in their classrooms but also make them qualified to take up leadership roles within the public education system and continue to make meaningful impact after their Fellowship is over.

According to Professor Ademola Tayo, President/Vice Chancellor, Babcock University “We are proud of the good work that Teach For Nigeria is doing to address the very critical issue of education inequity in Nigeria. This is why we have partnered with them to further equip their Fellows to deliver impactful lessons that will positively alter the trajectory of their pupils lives”.