Tension as House resumes today

…Lawmakers deny impeachment plot against Gov Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Palpable tension was yesterday enveloping Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital ahead of today’s scheduled sitting of the state House of Assembly.

Okorocha: Imo’s train wreck

The tension is against the background of fears that the five members expelled by the speaker may again frustrate a sitting of the state legislative house.

Meanwhile, one of the expelled members, Victor Udofia has dismissed claims that the five planned to initiate the impeachment of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

There was widespread speculation in the state yesterday that the aggrieved legislators have vowed that no sitting/plenary would hold henceforth unless justice was done to them.

Meanwhile, the police have vacated the state assembly complex as the staff were on Monday seen to have resumed work and having free entry into the legislative complex.

The police succumbed to pressure from the Senate last weekend and lifted the siege that had been mounted around the legislative complex.

Meanwhile, Udofia, one of the legislators whose seat was declared vacant has denied a plot to impeach Governor Emmanuel as had been widely speculated.

Udofia, a two-term member representing, Ikono State constituency in an interview with Vanguard said the speculation was mere blackmail to tarnish their reputation for defecting to the All Progressives Congress.

“the impeachment plot was mere rumour. And to the best of my knowledge, there was no plot to Impeach the governor. And if there was anything like that at all let them come with a proof.”

“Even the governor opened his mouth to tell 26 of us that Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen was the first man that took him around the state during his first campaign. So what happened in the House of Assembly on 19 November 2018. The House was not in war; we were not in any form of disagreement. The only thing is that the House now have two political parties.”