Team Nigeria arrives Kenya for 13th African Scrabble Championship

The Nigeria Scrabble national team arrived in Kenya on Wednesday for the 13th edition of Africa Scrabble Championship (ASC).

The team left Abuja on Tuesday for the championship, slated to hold from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation, Faruq Baba-Inna, told NAN in Abuja that the Chairman of the federation, Chief Olobatoke Aka, led 11 players to the championship.

The team is made up of:

Wellington Jighere (World Champion 2015) currently ranked no. 8 in the world. Eta Karo currently ranked no. 9 in the world. Moses Peter currently ranked no. 14 in the world Dennis Ikekeregor currently ranked no. 22 in the world Olatunde Oduwole currently ranked no. 42 in the world Nsikan Etim currently ranked no. 50 in the world. Curtis John no. 102 Raymond Gbaraba no. 123 Oyebola Alli no. 143

Osikhena Ojior no. 188

Oyeleke Oluwaseun no. 299.

Baba-Inna said that Eta Karo, Moses Peter, Olatunde Oduwole and Nsikan Etim would later join Ayorinde Saidu currently ranked 13 in the world in Malaysia for the Alchemist Cup of nations after the ASC.

Alchemist Cup of Nations would hold from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9. (NAN)