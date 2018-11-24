Tax system have been hijacked by political jobbers, others – CITN president

…needs colloboration to restore sanity

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Dr Cyril Ede, president, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN recently said to remove hijackers in the tax space, effective collaboration with other professional financial bodies were needed. He disclosed this recently in Lagos at the signing of memorandum of understanding, MoU with the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN.

Speaking at event in the presence Alhaji Shehu Ladan , ANAN president, and principal officers of CITN and ANAN, Dr Ede said that , “ CITN presently accords ANAN members unfettered access in becoming members of the institute through direct membership option. Once such members are admitted, they are also entitled if they desired to apply for the institute’s practicing license which entitles them to practice taxation without let or hindrance,

A-Ibom Assembly crisis: PDP should show restraint —Eyiboh

“This is because we believe there is need to restore sanity in the tax space, because presently, we have a situation where political jobbers, charlatans and quacks have hijacked the jobs that would otherwise be performed by qualified professionals.

“ Mr president, (Alhaji Ladan) we are delighted with this renewed relationship between ANAN and CITN. This signing underscores the need for professional bodies to work together towards the survival of the Nigeria project. “ added CITN president.

International day for tolerance

On his part, ANAN president explained that his association will also accord CITN access to ANAN in order to move the nation’s economy forward. “ Parts of his words were, “ We realised the importance of tax. Hence, the two bodies will collaborate in terms of training programmes and pursuant that will harmonise the cost of joint training organised by both bodies and benefits shared accordingly.” Alhaji Ladan noted.