TASUED secures N420m TETFUND grant, others – VC

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, yesterday, disclosed that the university has secured about N420 million grants from Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, to provide smart classrooms and micro-Teaching laboratory and also teaching and learning equipment and resources in the institution.

ABSUTH health workers resume strike

He noted that TASUED will be the first institution to have such ICT facility in the country.

Arigbabu said this at the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution in Ijagun-Ijebu.

He also revealed that the university has got the nod of the Ogun State government to take over and complete the on-going hostel project which was stopped about seven years ago.

Speaking at the convocation, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State urged graduating students of not to be used as thugs during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Amosun advised the 2,763 graduating students of the 2017/18 session to steer clear of ‘desperate politics.’

Amosun, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, however, urged striking university lectures to sheath their swords.

He said: “We urge strike university lecturers to please sheath their swords. We can have disagreements because we are human beings but we should always put the interests of our young ones as uppermost while we discuss these issues that you continue to agitate for.”

Elizabeth Toyin Ajibode of the Department of Chemistry Sciences emerged Overall Best Graduating Student of the institution with 4.84 CGPA in the 2017/18 academic session.