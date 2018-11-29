SWIP: PANDEF meets Senate, Reps C’mittees on Niger Delta

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PADEF, an umbrella body of leaders of the communities in the coastal region on Tuesday met with a joint session of Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Niger Delta, tendering a fresh set of demands as measures to achieve permanent peace in the area.

Gunmen kill 3, as Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Rivers

This came as the House urged the Federal Government to pay compensation on Right of Way, ROW, and relocate public utilities at the Bonny end of Bonny Road Project in Rivers State to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The decision of the House followed a motion titled “Urgent Need for the Payment of Compensation on the Right of Way and Relocation of Public Utilities at the Bonny End of Bonny Road Project to Forestall a Breakdown of Law and Order”, sponsored by Hon. Randolph Brown Rivers State.

Led by His Royal Majesty, Diette Spiff and King Jaja of Opobo, PANDEF picked holes in the Strategic Implementation Work Plan, SWIP, of the Federal Government where its 2016 16 points agenda were integrated, saying that the programme had been abandoned by the government.

Stating their disappointment on behalf of the organisation, the spokesman, Ogoriba Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm said PANDEF entered into the agreement with the federal government to promote peace in the region

He said: “PANDEF and stakeholders from the region wish to state that there was some initial reluctance by us to engage with Strategic Implementation Work Plan, but some argued for the region to test the sincerity of the federal government by accepting it, although we knew it was a hurriedly conceived plan for the region.’’