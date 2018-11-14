Surety fails to produce suspect, becomes accused

A 37-year-old man, Matthew Uduaka, who allegedly aided the escape of a suspect, Nancy Uduaka, was on Wednesday, docked by the Police at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The accused, whose address was unknown, is facing a two-count charge of perversion of course of justice and failure to produce suspect.

The Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Dec.12 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clement Okuoimose, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct.26, at Badagry Police Station, Badagry, Lagos State.

He said the accused stood surety for Nancy in a case of breach of public peace and obtaining of money under false pretense.

Okuoimose said the accused promised to produce the suspect on Oct.30, and other subsequent dates she would be needed at the station but failed to do so.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 409 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.