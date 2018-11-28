Super Falcons not too old to play for Nigeria — Ebi

By Ben Efe, Accra, Ghana

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi has waved off suggestions that the Nigeria team parades some of the oldest players in the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Ebi, who spoke before the semi-final clash against Cameroon stated that she and her colleagues will carry on, for as long as they are fit to play.

“This is the senior national team. It means that it is meant for senior women players.

“If we have under-17 that are good enough to come into the team, they can but if we have women who are 40 and are still playing, we cannot just wish them away,” said the reliable defender. Her coach, Thomas Dennerby buttressed her point. “My players might be old, but they are still among the best in the continent.

“Besides they give me what I want them to do on field of play, so the question of them being too old does not bother me. However, we have good young players who we are thinking of for the future.”