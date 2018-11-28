SUCCESS RECIPE: The Key To True Riches (2)

By Udeme Archibong

It is not the length of life that counts but the life in those years. Until your life counts up for something it will count down to nothing. And your life cannot count up for something until it counts for others. When your life counts for others, you can be counted on to make a difference. Therefore, make your life count and you will count up a life of significance.

Benjamin Franklin reveals, “I would rather have it said ‘he lived usefully’ than he died rich”. Your commitment to be a blessing will be the greatest commitment you will ever make in life. And when you are committed to be a blessing, life will be committed to bless you. Your commitment to love people unconditionally positions you to receive life’s vault of valuables.

Your commitment to encourage and cheer others on in actualizing their dreams positions you with the courage to act on and live out your dreams. Your commitment to mentor others to aspire to become all that they were created to be positions you to become all that you were created to be. Your commitment to challenge others to think better in order to live better lives positions you to think and live your best. Your commitment to be merciful with the failure of others positions you to receive life’s gracious benevolence. Your commitment to help others lighten their burden in moments of pressure positions you to travel light and successfully make it through life’s journey.

Your commitment to bring laughter to the lives of others positions you to rise above the life of ridicule and shame into the ecstasy of living. Your commitment to inspire people to seek faithfully after God positions you to receive eternal rewards. Your commitment to care enough to forewarn when others choose to tread the wrong path positions you to overcome the traps along life’s highway. Your commitment to give perspective to others who are down and out positions you to rise above the circumstances of life. Therefore, what you are committed to determines what you are connected to and what you are connected to determine what is attracted to you in life.

To give more, you must become more. To invest in others, you must first invest in you. The majority of the people are more inclined to live to get so they become takers and live discontent full of contempt. The minority of the people choose to live to give so they become givers and life rewards them with more, meeting their needs and wants.

Gratitude sets you up to be in the flow of being blessed and becoming a blessing. Gratitude gives you a paradigm shift from being self-absorbed in problems and negativities to being life absorbed in its blessings and positivity. Winning in life is a team business, no one can succeed alone. To thrive in life, we need to help others and we need the help of others. As we receive from life we must pour into as many lives as possible, that is the only way we can genuinely express our gratitude for life’s rich blessings in our life. You must give of your time, expertise and resources without expecting anything in return and life will respond with expanding returns on your destiny.

When you put people first you secure the upside of life. When you put self first and people behind, you secure the downside of life. Never use people to get things rather use things to bless people. Be devoted to building up people and life will be dedicated to lift you up. Treat people as important and your own importance will not be erased. Give people something to live up to and you won’t live down to the trash pile of life.

George Washington Carver remarked, “How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving and tolerant of the weak and strong. Because some day in life you will have been all of these.” Adding value to people is the key to becoming valuable in life. Until you see value in people you can’t add value to people and you can’t see value in people until you believe that they have value and you can’t believe that they have value, until you believe that you have value. When you become valuable, you will be entrusted with life’s vault of valuables.

Therefore, living to love is the master-key to unlocking the gate to life’s true riches.

successrecipe2009@gmail.com

08035095243