Strike: LASU to comply with ASUU directives within 48 hours –Official

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) Chapter says it will comply fully to the nationwide lecturers strike declared by its national body within 48 hours.

Dr Adeolu Oyekan, Assistant Secretary, ASUU-LASU made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Oyekan said that while there was already a substantial compliance to the strike by its members, total compliance would begin after the chapter holds its congress within the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said skeletal academic work was still ongoing in the campus adding that members were still waiting for congress decision before embarking on the strike.

According to him, the union executives have used other available platform to reach out to its members on the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC).

“Already, there is a substantial compliance from our members, but for the sake of formality, we will convey congress within the next 24 to 48 hours to brief our members.

“As you are aware that NEC is the supreme organ of our union and the directives said the strike commence immediately and in total.

“Our members from the feelers we got so far had complied but we expect total compliance from tomorrow’’.

Oyekan noted that LASU was known to always comply substantively with the directive of its national leadership and do not envisage any breech from its members.

“Any of our members you may see around now, are probably those who are yet to get information of the strike.

“For those who have received the information, they have started staying off the classroom even before we call the congress’’.

Oyekan said that the union’s strike monitoring committee would begin duty from Wednesday to ensure that members comply fully as directed.

He said that the monitoring committee would also pick members who flout the national body directive for appropriate sanction.

Mr Samuel Olalere, President, LASU Students Union (LASUSU), also confirmed to NAN that the strike had not commenced fully in the campus because ASUU-LASU chapter was yet to hold its congress.

Olalere said that academic activities were still ongoing in the institution campus.

He however, urged government to meet the demands of the union as soon as possible for the benefit of the education system and to prevent the strike from lingering.

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice -Chancellor, LASU in an interview with NAN urged ASUU and the Federal Government not to allow a breakdown of the education system.

Fagbohun said the union and the government must also return to the negotiation table and continue to actively discuss the issues constructively towards resolving them.

He said that what was happening between the union and the government was not unusual as the demands were not out of place.

“The unions are seeking for an improvement in the standard and quality of education.

“When you also look at the government, it not as if it is against the demands of ASUU but it has a challenge of scarce resources”.

The professor urged government to show sincerity of purpose in terms of keeping agreement with the union to prevent any suspicion.

He also appealed to ASUU to eschew anger and consider the current administration because the problem at hand emanated from previous governments.

“The issue at hand did not happen overnight. The problems have been there for so many years.

“So ASUU must show some understanding in the way they articulate and insist on some of these issues.

“The problem requires the understanding of all the party, government must continuously show sincerity of purposes in the negotiation.

“Rather than allow a breakdown of the system, we should consider an incremental gain.

“Our young adults and educational institutions will suffer once there is a breakdown of the system. We should therefore not allow us eventually loose what we are trying to protect”.

A check by NAN correspondent at LASU Ojo campus lecturer hall revealed that skeletal academic activities were still ongoing and normal.

NAN also reports that ASUU had directed its members would begin an indefinite strike on Monday, Nov. 5 over the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MOA) signed with the Federal Government.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President said the strike would cover both the Federal and State owned universities.

Ogunyemi said all entreaties made to the Federal Government to honour the agreement with the union fell on deaf ears and they have no other option than to begin an indefinite strike action.

“ Having waited patiently for action and meaningful negotiation with reasonable men using the principle of collective bargaining.

“ASUU at its NEC meeting of Nov. 3 and 4, 2018, at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), resolved to resume the nationwide strike action it suspended in September 2017 with immediate effect. (NAN)