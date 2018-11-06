STRIKE: Foreign airlines may operate in Nigeria

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—FEELERS from aviation unions, yesterday, indicate that foreign airlines operating into the country may not be affected by the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and other unions over minimum wage increase.

This is as a result of the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, arrangements Nigeria has with some foreign countries.

Speaking on the planned strike, President of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Comrade Illitrus Ahmadu, said: “You know, we are in a very volatile industry. This is our own national problem; we have several bilateral agreements with most foreign nations that their airlines fly into Nigeria. It is our domestic problem.

We should not allow it to adversely affect the fortunes of the international operators. We have offered a corridor where we will accommodate them. The major shut down we have had in this industry so far was during the price hike of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“You will recall then that in line with our respect for international obligations, we allowed a dispensation wherein the foreign airlines were advised to reschedule their schedules so that they can fly in within 6pm and 6am the following day. We are looking at that.

“We hope the discussions will go on well so that we will not have to go with the plan. We empathise with the industry; however, they must see where we stand that we are under obligations to comply with the directives of trade centres.”