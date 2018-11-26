Stop illegal duty, Police warn personnel

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said it would not hesitate to dismiss any of its personnel who engage in illegal duty.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Mr. Oshodi Agboola Glover, gave the warning during a one-day official visit to the police command in Ekiti.

The DIG warned officers to refrain from acts capable of tarnishing the image of the force, particularly as it affects illegal duty and extortion.

He said the force under the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, had zero tolerance for corruption.

“Any policeman who deviates from the grand norms of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians by engaging in fraud will be dismissed from the service,” he said.

Glover, who doubles as the supervising DIG in charge of the South West, urged officers to be good ambassadors of the nation wherever they were deployed.

He urged Nigerians to be calm over the 2019 elections as the force would be fair to all parties.

“I want you to always appear like good ambassadors of this nation. Our brief is to provide adequate security for Nigerians.

Don’t harass innocent people. Don’t engage in illegal duty “Don’t use physical force on Nigerians while enforcing order, be civil in all your dealings. But if you engage in illegalities and you are caught, you will be fired,’’ he said.

He said that the police management was working tirelessly to improve the welfare of personnel, especially in the area of promotion and housing.

He gave the assurance that the command would step up efforts to reduce cases of bank robbery in Ekiti.

Earlier, the police commissioner in the state, Mr. Bello Ahmed, said that number of personnel was a fundamental challenge to the command.

He said that considering the 2.6 million population of Ekiti in 1996 when it was created, it was expected that with the current 3.2 million after 22 years, more personnel would be required to serve the populace.

“At present, the command has 3,105 personnel out of which only 2,648 are on general duty including women police, while 46 are specialists.

“Sir, this command shall need addition 4,000 personnel to enable it deploy men to the 2,195 polling units and other INEC facilities during the 2019 general elections in the state,“ he said.