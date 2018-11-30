State House wants release of N1.2bn to pay contractors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The management of the State House has appealed for the release of N1.2 billion which is the balance of the N3.3 billion budgeted for capital budget for State House in the 2018 fiscal year.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi made the appeal on Friday when members of the House of the Representatives Committee on Special Projects visited the State House as part of its oversight functions. Mr. Arabi said that the 2018 Capital releases to the State House have been judiciously utilised, noting that N2.1 billion out of N3.3 billion representing 61.2 % of the amount released for the year has been utilised.