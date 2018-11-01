Stardom Nigeria Realty TV Show: Winners to get $30,000 each

…As Cobham judge talents

By Dayo Adesulu

Management of ‘Stardom Nigeria’ has announced its willingness to revolutionize the musical industry by rewarding best three winners through a television reality show.

Stardom Nigeria reality TV show is a platform that primarily seeks to unearth unpolished gems with the potential to contribute a new sound and fresh take from the usual musicianship, business and showmanship that music is all about.

It said, three winners who will emerge from the show will get prizes worth $30,000 each and a hit single with top selling music artiste.

Pulling his weight behinds the project, popular maestro, Cobhams Asuquo has taking the responsibility to serve as one of judges of the talents.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Cobhams said: “I am involved in the project because Stardom Nigeria reality television show speaks to the different component of the creative musical industry. “I feel like Nigeria should have a new form of regards for the musical industry which could be achieved through this reality show.”

Meanwhile, the executive producer and admin of Stardom Nigeria, Jennifer Okeakwa said: “The show is focused more on finding people who are musicians at heart but are looking for a platform that not only wants to propel them , but also accepting of their diversity in style and sound, ranging from folk music like Apala to classically trained singers, self-taught producers and naturally endowed lyrists.”

According to her, the platform brings together music enthusiasts from three categories- Vocalists, Songwriters and Producers. She noted that auditions will take place in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin, Jos, Calabar and Kaduna.

“Stardom Nigeria ‘s team is made up of Ware Zuokumor, Jennifer Okeakwa, Charles Osagie and Demola Adewole,” she said.