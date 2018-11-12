Stanley Dudu’s Third Episode exhibition opens November 17

By Osa Mbonu

If you didn’t know him you would believe him to be one of the errand boys of Alexis Galleries until he begins to talk, and then you realise you have an unusually brilliant professional visual artist before you.

Young, humble and casual in dressing as customary to artists, Stanley Dudu entered the gallery with something like a quiver of arrows slung behind his back (maybe his working tools). Then he sat down with Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, Curator and CEO, Alexis Galleries and The Homestores, facing the press.

“Stanley Dudu started with me in 2011, and we grew together,” Patty began by way of introduction. “And I have always loved Stanley’s works. His paintings are amazing. Like I have said, his paintings make me cry. He has a unique input that he masters on paper. There’s a lot of love, emotion and children in his works.”

Patty said Stanley talks about social, political, and economic issues through his paintings in “gentle ways.”

“I have always found joy, succour and fun in the female forms. I love it and I tell stories about it. That is what I am still doing on this show,” says Dudu. He said there something special about the female forms which has over the years intrigued and inspired artists all over the world. “The female form is subtle, attractive and it is not stiff.”

Stanley Dudu’s Third Episode will open on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Alexis Galleries, 282 Akin Olugbade Street, Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dudu’s mastery of his strokes in pastel appears growing and his thematic focus are sharper and more appealing. He introduced colour to his monochrome drawings in Next Episode II and he has maintained it.

The intensity of colours in his work is much stronger now. The theme of this exhibition was informed by the continuity of Next Episode, a sequel to his first solo show, New Episode. Dudu also chose this theme in order to create continuity for the two exhibitions “because there is a sort of relationship between the two phases (New Episode and Next Episode).”

The exhibition will feature 37 works and runs till Monday, November 26, 2018.

Although the rendition has changed because Dudu now has better works, the medium and the subject matters have remained the same. Stanley is not just exhibiting ordinary drawings, but works with touches of colours that introduce new dimensions to his works, “even as much as I would like to create an identity for myself, in terms of maintaining monochrome,” he says.

Dudu is a realist. His works depict everyday activities and everyday people of Nigeria. We see market scenes, children playing and pretending to be mummies and daddies: irresistible emotional drawings. He is now going through a more powerful series, a darker series in terms of pigment, in charcoal, more expressive and better in proportion.

Stanley Dudu’s creative career started in the mid 2000’s, but his turning point came after he graduated from Auchi Polytechnic and dared the unknown with his maiden solo exhibition of charcoal drawings and pastel paintings titled New (First) Episode in 2009. Afterwards, he made further successful exploit with his second commercially acclaimed personal exhibition titled Next Episode (The Sequel) with Patti Chidiac Mistrogiannis in 2014.

In between the years both exhibitions were held, Stanley contested in popular art competitions and won several prestigious art prizes at national levels. He did private salons and group showcases, totaling over thirty-three group exhibitions to his credit. He has his art with numerous clients overseas, particularly, in the states of Texas and Louisiana in America.

Back home, his works adorn walls of both private and public institutions such as Chevron, Guaranty Trust Bank, Union Bank, Delta State Government House, Spanish Ambassador’s Residence, Women War Memorial Hall and host of others. He is currently an enthusiast of charity partnering with Ishahayi Beach School Foundation.

The exhibition is sponsored by Pepsi, Delta Airline, Amarula, Nederburg, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, Cool FM, Wazobia FM/TV, Chocolate Royal, The Avenue Suites, Art Café and The Homestores Limited.