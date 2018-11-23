South-East has right to develop along other regions-Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is the right of the South-East to develop along with other parts of the country.

Osinbajo made this known during the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign office on Friday in Enugu.

He noted that the posture in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari had a disdain for the South-East was not true and a misplaced statement.

The V-P added that it was the right of the South-East to get good governance and develop evenly with other parts of the country, adding that citing infrastructure in the zone was not a favour.

He reinstates the Federal Government’s commitment to completing all ongoing projects in the zone, particularly the Second Niger Bridge.

He expressed dismay at the successive administration in the country for not completing various contracts which they awarded.

“Our commitment is that we will not steal the resources of the state. Previous administrations awarded contracts but nothing happened,” he said.

Osibanjo explained that the present administration was led by a group of people who could deliver on its mandates, adding that such would ensure the party’s victory in 2019 general elections.

The vice president said their administration would deliver on its entire mandate, adding that “your support for the APC must increase day by day”.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Sen. Ayogu Eze, said the people of the South-East would give the necessary support to the president for his re-election in 2019.

Eze urged the president to discountenance the antics of some people in the zone who claimed to have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added that such people spoke for themselves and not for the region, adding “our people have not met to endorse anybody.

“These are people speaking for themselves,” he said.

Eze said the South-East was poised to give the Party over 90 per cent of their mandate, adding that the president had done so well for the people.

Also, the Enugu West Senatorial candidate of the party, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, described the reception accorded to the Osinbajo as unprecedented.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu described the reception as an honour for the APC led administration and an acceptance of the president.

She said for members of the PDP and the APC to have come out en mass to receive the vice president spoke volume.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu added that the people of the region would reward the gesture of the president during the presidential election.