Soldiers’ Massacre: Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to meet Chad President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Dirisu Yakubu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday dispatched the Minister of Defence, Brigadier Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (rtd) to the neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and his Defence counterpart on the deterioration of security situation on the Nigeria–Chad border that has led to the recently increased Boko Haram onslaught in the area.

Recall that a soldier who survived the Boko Haram attack on a military base in Matete, Northern part of Borno State had stated that over 70 soldiers and officers were brutally killed by the Islamic sect on Monday due to inadequate weapons.

Diplomatic sources who did not want to be named in Abuja said: “Nigeria has identified Chad as a problem in the Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF which was put together to secure the Lake Chad basin areas and repel the Boko Haram terrorism attacks against all the countries that surround the Lake.”

The sources revealed that Chad was believed to be having its own internal security challenges and this has reportedly led to the pulling away of her troops manning their own border around Lake Chad.

“That lacuna is being exploited by the Boko Haram terrorists, who go in and out of Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon to launch terrorist acts. This is a clear illustration of the fact that terrorism is beyond national borders.”

When contacted to confirm the report, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said he was aware that the Defence Minister was going to Chad but said he was unaware of his mission there.